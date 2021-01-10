When the Houston Texans traded away DeAndre Hopkins, everyone knew Deshaun Watson would soon be very unhappy. Although he had just signed a monster contract, Watson would need some more help at wideout if he planned to push this team past a difficult schedule. Now, it appears that Watson is ready to jump ship.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen reports that Deshaun Watson is potentially considering a trade to the Miami Dolphins. This would send Miami's rookie quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, and additional players or draft picks to the Texans in exchange for Watson.

Sources claim that Watson is also frustrated by his organization's lack of support for social justice causes alongside their horrible moves for the team in general. Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair told ESPN that he hasn't heard from Watson since the team hired Nick Caserio as general manager. "I've come to understand that it's been reported that Deshaun feels left out of the process, but he and I had several visits and I understood his point of view before meeting with candidates," McNair stated. "I've reached out to Deshaun about Nick's hire, and I look forward to him getting back to me when he returns from his vacation." Watson is reportedly willing to waive his no-trade clause to end up on a team of his choosing.

