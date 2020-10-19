Dolphins 2020 first-round draft pick Tua Tagovailoa was subbed in for his first NFL snaps during the team’s 24-0 blowout win over the New York Jets.

Michael Reaves / Getty Images

Tagovailoa’s entrance was met with an uproar of cheers from the audience, including veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. "That was just a cool moment for him, just the reception from the crowd that was here and us on the sideline,” Fitzpatrick said after the game.

The Dolphins’ rookie took over under-center with just over two minutes left in the fourth quarter.

"Yeah, I definitely could hear it. There's nothing else playing in the stadium, so I could hear that," Tagovailoa said. "And that was awesome. But to just be out there with my teammates being my first time and getting the support and love from them, I think that was super awesome. And then you have a 16-year vet like Fitz, who has animosity toward it as well, who's just been supportive that entire time. Good drive, bad drive, he comes to the sideline and just talks through his process with why he did some things. I'm very fortunate to have a mentor like him who is just very encouraging on the field and then this guy is like he's just very personable off the field as well."

The Dolphins next game is against the Rams on November 1st. Fitzpatrick will remain the starter.

