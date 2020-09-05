Over the past three seasons, Deshaun Watson has been one of the most exciting young quarterbacks in the entire NFL. In fact, Watson, Patrick Mahomes, and Lamar Jackson make up the QBs of the future and they are all making a huge impact on the field. Watson has two years left on his rookie contract and throughout these last few months, he has been looking to negotiate a better deal for the future. While talks didn't seem to be progressing, they certainly took a huge leap today as he and the Houston Texans came to an agreement.

Watson will now be making $160 million over the course of four seasons following the conclusion of his current deal. $111 million will be guaranteed which is a massive amount for any position. This deal is so big that it's actually the second-largest contract in NFL history, right behind Mahomes.

Following the announcement, Watson took to Twitter with a message for all of the fans and the people that made this possible. As you can see, he's extremely excited about the deal and is ready to get right back to work.

The Texans will be starting their season this Thursday as the team takes on the Kansas City Chiefs, who are the defending champs.

With Watson locked in for six years, the Texans' future is bright.