DeSean Jackson found himself in quite a bit of trouble this past week after he shared a fake quote from Adolf Hitler about Jewish people. Jackson was attempting to make a point about economic empowerment in the black community, although he chose an awful fascist war criminal as a vessel for the message. Of course, this led to quite a bit of backlash on social media, and the Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver has been very quick to apologize for all of his wrongdoings.

Moving forward, Jackson has vowed to educate himself and even has plans to meet with a 94-year-old holocaust survivor. Despite these attempts to get back in the good graces of the public, the Eagles still plan on taking action against Jackson. Today, the team revealed that it had fined Jackson for his posts and also noted that he still has a lot of work to do in order to educate himself.

As far as his standing on the team, it appears as though the Eagles have every intention of keeping him. In these times, it's important to allow people to grow from their mistakes, and it seems like that's exactly what the team is doing.

Hopefully, Jackson won't find himself in this scenario, in the future.