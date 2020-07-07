DeSean Jackson, wide receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles, is earning some well-deserved backlash for a number of anti-Semitic posts he made in the last couple of days.

While Jackson may claim that he holds no hatred in his heart for anybody, including the Jewish community, the message that he publicized this week tells a different story.

As reported by The Philadelphia Inquirer, Jackson highlighted several passages from a book that falsely attributes a quote to Adolf Hitler, which has widely been debunked as a meme attempting to prove Hitler was not racist.

The paragraph notes that Hitler said that the "real children of Israel" are Black people, falsely claiming that white Jewish people were behind horrific acts of violence and murder against people of color.



Screenshot via DeSean Jackson's Instagram

Jackson commented on the backlash, yet he kept the original post up.

"Anyone who feels I have hate towards the Jewish community took my post the wrong way I have no hatred in my heart towards no one," wrote the wide receiver.

Despite his statement, Jackson later shared a similar anti-Semitic passage, claiming that Jewish people will "extort America."



Screenshot via DeSean Jackson's Instagram

Former President of the Eagles, Joe Banner, has spoken out about the language used by Jackson, claiming that his posts were "absolutely indefensible."

