After a long day of receiving backlash over an anti-Semitic post he made on social media, DeSean Jackson returns with an apology. On Tuesday (July 7), the Philadelphia Eagles star shared a meme that falsely attributed a quote to Adolf Hitler where the vicious ruler claimed that Black people were the "real children of Isreal" and White Jewish people were responsible for horrendous acts of violence against people of color.



Mitchell Leff / Stringer / Getty Images

It didn't take long for people to let Jackson know that not only was the meme racist, but it wasn't even real. DeSean Jackson returned to social media with an apology, saying that he didn't understand what the meme was really saying. "I just want to first off extend an apology on behalf of me and what I stand for, because you know, I'm one that's fair and I never want to put any race down or any people down."

"I really didn't realize what this passage was saying," Jackson added. "Hitler has caused terrible pain to Jewish people like the pain African-Americans have suffered. We should be together fighting anti-Semitism and racism. This was a mistake to post this and I truly apologize for posting it and sorry for any hurt I have caused." Read through his explanation and watch DeSean Jackson's video below.