Cameron Boyce sadly passed away last week after the 20-year-old suffered from a seizure in his sleep. Cameron was known for his roles in Grown Ups and Jessie among others. Cameron's reoccurring role in Descendants was set to be premiered in the franchises third installment but according to a new statement from The Disney Channel, the red carpet premiere for the film will be canceled in light of the actor's death.

"We’re proud to be part of Cameron Boyce’s legacy by showcasing his talents on screen but we are canceling the red carpet premiere event for 'Descendants 3' scheduled for July 22 and instead, The Walt Disney Company will make a donation to the Thirst Project, a philanthropic organization to which Cameron was deeply committed," the statement reads, via Us Weekly. "Thank you for your understanding."



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Cameron's 17-year-old sister, Maya, shared a statement to her Instagram about her brother and how she's feeling since his sudden passing. "Yes, he died. Yes, I'm sad," she wrote alongside images of her brother.

"Cameron was my best friend. He is someone I will always idolize. His smile could light up a room, unlike anyone else's. He was perfect. He always said that if you have a voice, you have the privilege of using that voice for change, and he did not take that idea lightly. He understood his responsibility as someone so many kids would look up to."