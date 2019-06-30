ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has learned that former NBA MVP Derrick Rose will meet with Pistons' management in the hopes of securing a two-year deal. Both sides are believed to be highly motivated to reach an agreement. Think of it this way: the Pistons' backcourt is in dire need of a warm body, any warm body - on the other hand, Detroit is one of the few franchises who'd willingly offered him a starting berth, let alone the keys to the offense. Bear in mind, Rose hasn't started for an NBA team in some time, and Reggie Jackson isn't just going to keel over in defeat. But with Jackson and Rose pushing each other for playing time, there's a reason to believe, the team's "accountability" would increase tenfold with him on the payroll.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

After successive redshirt seasons, Derrick Rose finally re-emerged as a viable NBA player with the Minnesota Timberwolves last season. Although he only started 13 games for the franchise, Rose's professionalism was counted upon in the wake of Jimmy Butler's calamitous exit. Rose's play even landed him a few votes for NBA silverware, which he ultimately fell short of garnering. The 2019-2020 season will be Rose's 11th in the league if you count the years spent toiling in the infirmary. With 3 All-Star berths to his credit, an MVP award, and career averages of 18.8 points and 5.6 assists - Derrick Rose is never one to wait by the phone in a cross-legged position.