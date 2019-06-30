The 2019 NBA free agency it shaking up to be the most memorable offseason in years. It's hard to keep track of all the rumors and reports. Stephen A. Smith said it best after learning that Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard were speaking about teaming up, "I have no idea what's going on." Although the minds and decisions of the players have been hard to pin down, there are several other factors that are involved in where some of the biggest stars will end up. While some stars are unrestricted free agents, which means they can sign with any team without their former team getting involved, others are restricted free agents that can be kept with a matching counteroffer. A team's cap space will also help persuade talent to one city or another. Before the free agency opens today (June 30) at 6 PM ET, here's a quick review of the top 20 players that are poised to make a slash.

The Top 20 Free Agents

(*Player, Age, Unrestricted free agent, Restricted free agent)

Kawhi Leonard (28) UFA

Kevin Durant (30) UFA

Kyrie Irving (27) UFA

Kemba Walker (29) UFA

Klay Thompson (29) UFA

Kristaps Porzingis (23) RFA

Jimmy Butler (29) UFA

Tobias Harris (26) UFA

Khris Middleton (27) UFA

Nikola Vucevic (28) UFA

D'Angelo Russell (23) RFA

Malcolm Brogdon (26) RFA

JJ Redick (35) UFA

DeMarcus Cousins (28) UFA

Al Horford (33) UFA

Bojan Bogdanovic (30) UFA

Julius Randle (24) UFA

Brook Lopez (31) UFA

DeAndre Jordan (30) UFA

Harrison Barnes (27) UFA

Teams With The Most Cap Space

Brooklyn Nets, $67.0M

New York Knicks, $59.2M

Sacramento Kings, $59.1M

Philadelphia 76ers, $58.9M

Los Angeles Clippers, $54.1M

Dallas Mavericks, $47.0M

Indiana Pacers, $32.5M

Boston Celtics, $32.3M

Los Angeles Lakers, $32M

New Orleans Pelicans, $31.2M

Chicago Bulls, $21.6M

Phoenix Suns, $21.4M

