Derek Chauvin, the former police officer who was charged in the death of George Floyd, has officially been released from prison after posting bond.

The 44-year-old former officer was charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death. His bail was marked at $1.25 million or $1 million with conditions. According to multiple news outlets, he has been released after posting a non-cash bond.



Mario Tama/Getty Images

It is currently unclear whether Chauvin remains in police custody but he is no longer at the Oak Park Heights prison he was at, bailing out today. He was originally transferred there several days after Floyd's death. His transfer was apparently for security and COVID-19-related reasons.

Chauvin's trial is presently set to begin in March 2021, alongside the three other officers charged with aiding in Floyd's killing.



Joe Raedle/Getty Images

George Floyd's death sparked an outroar across the country and the world, forcing people to take to the streets in the midst of a global pandemic to demand justice. His killing is seen as the turning point, the line in the sand that was drawn as Black Americans fight for their equity.

We will continue to keep you updated in regards to this case and anything pertaining to the current social climate in the United States.

[via]