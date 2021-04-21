A jury found former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murdering George Floyd on Tuesday afternoon, announcing the verdict during a live televised court hearing. Chauvin was found guilty on all three charges, including second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. His bond was immediately revoked following the announcement of the verdict and he was handcuffed and transferred to jail, where he will remain for the next eight weeks until his sentencing.

According to the latest report, disgraced former cop Derek Chauvin is reportedly being monitored closely as he is on suicide watch. A new booking photo was released on Wednesday morning following Chauvin's first night at MCF-Oak Park Heights. Guards are reportedly keeping a close eye on him to ensure that he does not attempt suicide, as well as to protect him from potential threats of violence from other inmates.



Ramsey County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images

During the court hearing on Tuesday when the verdict was announced, Chauvin's eyes were wildly looking around the room, seemingly in disbelief as he heard that the jury found him guilty. Much of the case built against him came from the witness-recorded video of him kneeling on George Floyd's neck for over nine minutes.

Chauvin is facing a maximum sentence of forty years in prison, despite the average sentence for second-degree murder in Minnesota carrying only about fifteen years. Because of the seriousness of this case, prosecutors will seek a worsened sentence.



Scott Olson/Getty Images

