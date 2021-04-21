Derek Chauvin is officially being held accountable for the murder of George Floyd. After hearing three weeks of testimony in the high-profile trial, a jury found former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all three charges. He has been convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

Immediately after the verdict was read, the judge announced that Chauvin's bond had been revoked and he was taken back into custody. Placed in handcuffs, Chauvin was brought to his new home at Minnesota Correctional Facility-Oak Park Heights, where he will spend the next eight weeks before his sentencing. As he arrived at the jailhouse, Chauvin posed for new mugshot photos.

Chauvin's new mugshot has surfaced, showing the convicted murderer in an orange jumpsuit with no emotion on his face. His hair is longer than in previous mugshot images.

It was also revealed what the disgraced former cop had written on the palm of his hand before being taken into custody. Chauvin reportedly wrote the phone number of his lawyer on his hand during the hearing in case he was found guilty, ensuring that he could call his representative.



Ramsey County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images

Derek Chauvin faces a maximum sentence of forty years. Second-degree murder cases generally carry an average sentence of fifteen years in Minnesota but because of the serious circumstances of this case, the sentence could be elevated.

