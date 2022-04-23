Denzel Curry recently sparked conversations on Twitter after reimagining the popular Def Jam video game series with today's rappers. For those who may be too young to recall, Def Jam released video games that were popularized in the early 2000s and involved wrestling matches between characters inspired by real-life celebrities. Precisely, the famous games featured numerous legendary Hip Hop artists such as Lil Kim, Method Man, Ludacris, and Busta Rhymes amongst several other household names. Players could select their favorite rappers to partake in fights and pull from a variety of fighting methods, including street fighting, kickboxing, martial arts, wrestling, and submissions.





According to Curry, if the Def Jam series were to be rebooted, rapper DaBaby would be one of the fiercest competitors in a fight. Since then, Twitter users have chimed in on the idea with their potential street fighters. With the recent Oscar slapping incident, it is no surprise that Will Smith surfaced amongst the potential fighters to be included in the game. Other names cited included Fat Joe, LL Cool J, and Wiz Khalifa. If Def Jam were to reinstate the video games with today's rappers, who do you think would be a good character to include?