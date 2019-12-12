mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Denzel Curry, Ducko McFli & Jace Quickly Stack It Up On "40 Bandz"

Aron A.
December 12, 2019 12:45
40 Bandz
Ducko McFli Feat. Denzel Curry & Jace

Ducko McFli serves up a banger with Jace and Denzel Curry.


Ducko McFli is back with some new heat and he's brought along some friends. The rapper/producer linked up with Denzel Curry and his long-time collaborator, Jace, for his new single, "40 Bandz." A braggadocious banger, the three artists deliver a joint for the hustlers, spreading inspiration to get the bag every day.

"Denzel’s been the homie for some time. I wanted to capture his energy with my mood and we ended up with this record. You know the calm before the storm, anticipating a storm is coming? The storm is making 40Bandz and knowing you have the ability to do so. Also, I’ve been rocking with Jace so it was a no brainer,” Ducko McFli said in a statement about his collaboration with Jace and Denzel Curry.

Quotable Lyrics
Ride around bulletproof, thinkin' I'm Dolph
Ride around bulletproof like I'm the Pope
New pack of Newports, I want all the smoke
Big green in Ksubis, my pockets on hope 

