Denzel Curry, Ducko McFli & Jace Quickly Stack It Up On "40 Bandz"

Ducko McFli is back with some new heat and he's brought along some friends. The rapper/producer linked up with Denzel Curry and his long-time collaborator, Jace, for his new single, "40 Bandz." A braggadocious banger, the three artists deliver a joint for the hustlers, spreading inspiration to get the bag every day.

"Denzel’s been the homie for some time. I wanted to capture his energy with my mood and we ended up with this record. You know the calm before the storm, anticipating a storm is coming? The storm is making 40Bandz and knowing you have the ability to do so. Also, I’ve been rocking with Jace so it was a no brainer,” Ducko McFli said in a statement about his collaboration with Jace and Denzel Curry.

Quotable Lyrics

Ride around bulletproof, thinkin' I'm Dolph

Ride around bulletproof like I'm the Pope

New pack of Newports, I want all the smoke

Big green in Ksubis, my pockets on hope

