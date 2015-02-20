Ducko McFli
- NewsDenzel Curry, Ducko McFli & Jace Quickly Stack It Up On "40 Bandz"Ducko McFli serves up a banger with Jace and Denzel Curry.By Aron A.
- NewsDucko McFli Returns With His Latest Solo Effort "Don't"Ducko McFli comes through with his latest track "Don't."By Aron A.
- NewsIssa 808Ducko McFli delivers a creative mashup of "808s and Heartbreak" and "Savage Mode."By Q. K. W.
- NewsDreams 2Jace and Ducko MCFli reunite for "Dreams 2."By Milca P.
- NewsDrive SafelyHNHH Premiere! Ducko Mcfli recruits Wara from The NBHD for his new release “Drive Safely.”By Kevin Goddard
- NewsI'm SeriousProducer Ducko McFli releases a new single with assistance from Snootie Wild, Reese & Problem.By Rose Lilah