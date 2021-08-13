Dennis Schröder was with the Los Angeles Lakers for only one year, but the team tried to lock him down for an additional four years at the end of last season, reportedly offering to pay him $84 million. The point guard ultimately decided to decline the offer and test his price on the free agency market, which did not work out in his favor. As you may know, Schröder ended up signing a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, worth $5.9 million.

NBA Twitter has been shaken up over the news, divided between congratulatory messages for the baller and troll-worthy comments about how he majorly fumbled the bag. Now, Dennis' wife is speaking up about his move to Boston, chiming in on Instagram Stories.



Ole Spata/Getty Images

"I’m so proud of my husband that he made this decision to stay true to himself and to fight for his goals and his vision," wrote Ellen Schröder. "I know not everyone understands this. They would choose money before anything else. But let me tell you: Show some love, be patient, and watch what will happen next."

Clearly, Ellen is confident in her husband's ability to become one of the best point guards in the league, and she believes his one-year deal with the Celtics will set him up for future success.

While his wife is supporting him through this, the rest of the world remains shocked that he turned down $84 million and ended up with $5.9 million. What do you think of Dennis Schröder's new contract?