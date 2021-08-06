Dennis Schroder has been in the news quite a bit over the past week due to some issues in free agency. After being offered an $84 million contract by the Los Angeles Lakers, Schroder decided to decline the offer and opted to test the waters of free agency. The point guard wants to be a starter in the league and he feels like he deserves big money. Unfortunately, no team wants to pay him those big amounts and as a result, the market for Schroder has dried up.

At this point, there is no telling where Schroder will go, and some fans believe he might just have to settle for a small one-year contract if he wants to continue his NBA career. It's a sad state of affairs for a player who was thought to be the solver of the Lakers issues last season.

Now, Schroder is getting some harsh criticism from Lakers champion Robert Horry, who recently went off on Schroder for the way he has handled free agency. Needless to say

“You said, ‘Oh, I want to return to the Lakers.’ But you wanted to play games. Now you are the disaster of your own game plan," Horry said. "You don’t know what you’re going to do. You probably lost about $60 million because you didn’t sign with the Lakers. Now you’re probably going to have to sign a one-year deal because I don’t think the Lakers are going to bring you back because they’re stacked now. They have no room for you."

As the offseason continues, Schroder's situation will be an interesting one to track. At this point, anything can happen, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from around the NBA.

