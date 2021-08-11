Dennis Schoder has been a hot topic in NBA circles during this year's free agency period, yet for all the wrong reasons. Before settling for a one-year, $5.9 million deal with the Boston Celtics to be the team's backup point guard-- after a year of starting for the championship-hopeful Los Angeles Lakers-- the German player turned down a four-year, $84 million extension from the team before the trade deadline, with hopes to cash in on an even better play.

Well, after a lackluster showing in this year's playoffs, which led to a first round exit for a Lakers team that was originally thought to make it to the Finals with relative ease, turning down that $84 million extension is looking to be a horrible decision in retrospect. Part of what likely contributed to his financial demise was a zero-point performance in game 5 against the Phoenix Suns – a pivotal moment for the series where the point guard failed to show up for the Lakers.

Cognizant of the crucial piece of information that Schroder turned down multiple millions, and settled for a one-year deal in a reduced role with the Celtics, NBA Twitter had lots to say about his free agency decision, which came a full week and some change after most of the movement around the league occurred.

