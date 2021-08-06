Dennis Schroder has been having massive problems throughout free agency and it's been quite a story throughout the entire NBA. Schroder was offered a four-year, $84 million contract by the Los Angeles Lakers although he ended up turning it down because he felt like he was worth more. Once free agency started, the market dried up and it made Schroder lose a lot of his value. There have been reports that the market for Schroder is a barren wasteland, and it's come as quite a shock considering his skill.

Regardless, Schroder has continued to press on as he hopes to find a new team before the start of next season. With the Lakers trading for Russell Westbrook, it's clear that Schroder's time in L.A. is done, and he will now have to move somewhere else.

Elsa/Getty Images

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, things are finally looking up for Schroder as it is now being reported that he is negotiating a contract with the Boston Celtics, who are in need of an extra point guard. It remains to be seen what the terms of such a deal would look like, however, things are still looking up for Schroder who seemed down and out just one day ago.

Elsa/Getty Images

