Demi Lovato had time to shut down an unnecessary comment she received on Instagram from a user who has since deleted their account. A user who went by @Selenuer posted an image of Demi leaving the gym in baggy clothes and wrote “hey demi dm me so we can discuss a diet plan for you,” The Whisp details.

According to the publication, Demi didn't let the hurtful comment slide and responded in a sarcastic manner. "I actually am choosing not to diet and fall back into unhealthy behaviors at the risk of losing my sanity or mental health but thank you for the offer! Super sweet 💗.”



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Not too long ago Demi slammed Instagram for allowing a fat-shaming advertisement to be present on her feed. "This is absolutely harmful to anyone who is easily influenced by societal pressures put on us by diet culture to constantly be losing weight in a world that teaches us to equate our value and worth with the way we look and especially anyone in recovery from an eating disorder," she wrote at the time.

She added: “With how aware people are becoming of mental health and mental illnesses, I expect you guys to know better by allowing this advertisement to be allowed on your app. And shame on the game."

Demi don't play.