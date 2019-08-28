There has been a ton of chatter recently when it comes to DeMarcus Cousins and his alleged involvement in threats directed towards his baby mama. In an audio recording released by TMZ, Cousins can allegedly be heard threatening to kill his ex as she wouldn't let his son attend his wedding over the weekend. The Los Angeles Lakers have since released a statement about the whole ordeal and are in the midst of investigating what really went down. It's an unfortunate development for Cousins who recently tore his ACL and will have to miss the majority of the Lakers season in what was supposed to be a comeback year.

On a happier note, Cousins was able to marry his girlfriend Morgan Lang over the weekend and videos have been emerging from the ceremony ever since. In one clip, we can see Cousins and Lang greeting all of the guests while Nipsey Hussle blasts over the speakers. Hussle's tragic death this year sent shockwaves through the hip-hop community and NBA players have been paying homage ever since.

In a recent interview, wedding attendee Matt Barnes spoke about the event and how Cousins got to dance with his bride despite the injury. It's clear that Cousins was in a good headspace at the time despite the alleged altercation from a few days before.

We will be sure to keep you updated on Cousins' situation as more details come to the surface.