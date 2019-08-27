Audio surfaces of alleged phone call recorded by Cousins' ex.
DeMarcus Cousins has been accused of threatening his son's mother during a phone call recorded just days before he married his fiancee, Morgan Lang, in Atlanta.
According to TMZ, Cousins' ex, Christy West, allegedly recorded a conversation with the Lakers center on August 23, during which they had a discussion about their son attending Cousins' wedding this past Saturday. In the audio recording, a man can be heard saying, "I'm gonna make sure I put a bullet in your fucking head."
"I'm gonna ask you this one more time before I take it to another level," the man in the audio says ... "Can I have my son here, please?"
When West responds, "No," the man on the other end of the call threatens, "I'm gonna make sure I put a bullet in your f**king head."
TMZ reports that West is seeking a restraining order against Cousins, alleging that he choked her during a previous dispute and told her he would kill her, "even if he didn't have to get his hands dirty doing it."
You can listen to the audio in the video embedded below.