DeMarcus Cousins has been accused of threatening his son's mother during a phone call recorded just days before he married his fiancee, Morgan Lang, in Atlanta.

According to TMZ, Cousins' ex, Christy West, allegedly recorded a conversation with the Lakers center on August 23, during which they had a discussion about their son attending Cousins' wedding this past Saturday. In the audio recording, a man can be heard saying, "I'm gonna make sure I put a bullet in your fucking head."

"I'm gonna ask you this one more time before I take it to another level," the man in the audio says ... "Can I have my son here, please?"