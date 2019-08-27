DeMarcus Cousins has had a rough past couple of years due to injuries and just a few weeks ago, it was revealed that he would have to miss the vast majority of the upcoming season with an ACL injury. At the time of the announcement, fans were on Cousins' side as they hate to see a player of such a high caliber have their career ruined due to injuries. Today though, the perception of Cousins changed as TMZ released audio in which a man alleged to be Cousins, threatens Christy West. West is Cousins' ex-girlfriend and baby mama and according to her, Cousins allegedly threatened her during an argument about whether or not his son could attend his own wedding.

"I'm gonna ask you this one more time before I take it to another level," the man in the audio says ... "Can I have my son here, please?"

When West responds, "No," the man on the other end of the call threatens, "I'm gonna make sure I put a bullet in your f**king head."

According to TMZ, the Los Angeles Lakers have officially released a statement on the matter and are currently looking into what happened.

"We are aware of the allegation involving DeMarcus Cousins and, of course, take this claim seriously," the statement read. "We are in the process of gathering information and will reserve further comment at this time."

