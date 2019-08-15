Earlier today it was reported that Los Angeles Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins injured his knee while working out in Las Vegas and was set to undergo further testing in Los Angeles. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Boogie left the court on Monday after "bumping knees" with another player.

Shortly after word got out of Cousins' knee injury, The Athletic's Shams Charania has now reported that Cousins actually suffered a torn ACL.

Cousins, 28, inked a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Lakers in July after the free agent market dried up. The six-time All Star was once projected to ink a max contract during the 2017-18 season but an achilles injury in January of 2018 has derailed his career.

In 30 regular season games with the Golden State Warriors last season, Boogie averaged 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists, but was bit by the injury bug again as he suffered a torn quad in the opening round of the playoffs. Although he was able to return for the NBA Finals, Cousins explained to ESPN's Rachel Nichols after the injury, “I was just ready to quit. Like, throw the towel in."

This latest injury will test Cousins' will more than ever.