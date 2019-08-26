DeMarcus Cousins has been through a lot of heartbreak during his NBA career and just two weeks ago, he faced yet another setback when it was revealed that he had suffered an ACL injury that would keep him out for the majority of the upcoming season. Cousins had just signed a contract with the Los Angeles Lakers and was hoping that this season would be his way of getting himself a huge contract in the following season. NBA players around the league have been quite sad about Cousins' injury and what it could mean for his career moving forward.

This past weekend, Cousins had an opportunity to forget about all of it as he married his girlfriend Morgan Lang. The 29-year-old had multiple NBA players at his party, including Matt Barnes who spoke to TMZ about the occasion. In footage from the wedding, Cousins can be seen dancing with his bride which is great to see. The NBA star wasn't going to let his injury get in the way of what's supposed to be one of the best days of your life.

Perhaps Cousins can use this injury as an opportunity to spend more time with his family and truly assess everything that has happened over the past few years.

If Cousins perseveres through this, there is a chance he could one day get back to where he was just a few years ago, when some believed he could get max money.