As one of the hottest shows on television, P-Valley is being watched closely by the industry. The tales of strippers in a rural Mississippi town have captivated a global audience and as each new episode arrives, so does a social media storm of comments, hashtags, and reactions. A character that has gathered attention is rapper Lil Murda, and while J. Alphonse Nicholson's portrayal of the LGBTQIA+ artist receives praise, so does Deante' Hitchcock's rhymes.

The real-life rapper is the person behind Lil Murda's pen, and in a recent interview with Uproxx, Hitchcock detailed what it has been like writing for P-Valley. He said it all began when Nikki Marshall, someone he worked on in writers' camps for Insecure and other projects, reached out to see if he was interested.

"They kind of tell you where the song is going to be, the emotion they want invoked from the song, the scene that they are going to put together for it," he said of the writing process. "So, you got little tidbits to kind of build around. It’s like, 'All right, we want this for this, and this how this is going to go.' So yeah, we knew how the scene was going to go. We just hadn’t seen it."

When asked if the attention from being a writer for the show has impacted his Rap career, Hitchcock seemed to suggest that paying attention to streaming numbers isn't at the top of his list of priorities.

"When we look at Spotify and stuff like that, my manager do it all the time. He might update me throughout the year like, 'Hey, this where we at, this what’s going on,'" said the rapper. "But me, myself, I don’t really be checking too much. So, I can’t say that I’ve noticed just this crazy change since I guess the finale song came out, but when shawty, Katori [Walker], the creator of the show, was tweeting about it, a lot of people have been talking about it."

"Like, 'Oh, wow, that makes sense. That’s why it was fire.' It’s cool to see it finally out.

Check out Lil Murda's moments below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P-Valley (@pvalleystarz)

[via]