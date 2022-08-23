Ever since it first premiered, P-Valley has been a hit. The series seems poised for a lengthy tenure, but its content can often rub some people the wrong way. Uncle Clifford and Lil Murda's relationship has made some people uncomfortable, especially in their intimate sex scenes. It's something that Lil Duval has mentioned in the past, and now a rapper's social media post has caused a stir.

Recently, Plies shared a video where he explained how "traumatized" he was after watching the series. He said he only tuned in because he saw so many people talking about it, but it was all a bit too much for him.



Actor J. Alphonse Nicholson who portrays the role of Lil Murda caught up with XONecole and spoke about Plies's message. He noted that "people are extremely touched by" the intimate scenes and mentioned the rapper.

"This video of Plies is going viral. Plies talking about how he was traumatized from the show," said Nicholson. "And it's interesting because he knew every character's name, knew exactly what they said, and so you wonder, are people traumatized? Are you confused? Or are you just scared to kinda accept maybe who you are or those who those who are around you are?"

"Where does that fear come from? Where does the confusion come from? You know? That's kinda—I'm glad that these sex scenes have started those conversations." Nicholson did note that there is "ignorance" out there, but even that can spark beneficial discussions.

