Lil Murda
- TV"P-Valley" Star J. Alphonse Gets Emotional About His Role As Lil Murda"I'm just crying because the love is overwhelming."By hnhh
- TVDeante' Hitchcock Details Writing Lil Murda's Raps On "P-Valley"Lil Murda's bars have been praised and the man behind the pen talks about working with the hit STARZ series.By Erika Marie
- TV"P-Valley" Star J. Alphonse Nicholson Responds To Plies Saying He Was "Traumatized" By Show"It's interesting because he knew every character's name, knew exactly what they said, and so you wonder, are people traumatized?"By Erika Marie