A bold statement was made on social media and it gave Drake fans pause. Drizzy is one of the leading forces in the industry and his popularity has only increased as each year moves forward. OVO's head honcho is being closely watched by a global audience as the entire world is waiting on him to release his anticipated Certified Lover Boy project, and although we've received next to nothing in regards to information about the album, music critics are prepared for the record to immediately take the No. 1 position on the charts.

There are new artists who step into the music game every day with the hope of being the next Drake or even surpassing Drizzy's status, and DDG believes that Tay-K could have held down that position if he wasn't incarcerated.

"Tay k would be on drake level if that n*gga was free," DDG tweeted yesterday (April 26). It was a simple message, but it didn't come as a surprise that social media lit up with responses. Tay-K was recently sentenced to 55 years in prison after he was convicted of murder, and he also was hit with a 30-year and two 13-year sentences for aggravated robbery. The sentences will run concurrently.

Do you agree with DDG? Check out his post, along with a few responses, below.