Even some of the most tapped-in industry insiders couldn't have predicted the remarkable rise of 23-year-old rapper Coi Leray. Daughter of the infamous Benzino, the "No More Parties" artist has been having the most surprising success of the year thus far, completely blowing the roof off of previous expectations and reaching new heights in her career. As she prepares the release of her upcoming debut album, Coi seeks to shock the world once again in the coming weeks.

Continuing her tremendous success this year, it looks like the "Big Purr" trendsetter has officially attracted the attention of one of the music industry's most prestigious co-signs: Drake. Posting not one but two Instagram stories of Coi's latest performance, Drake was impressed by the young go-getter, praising her on social media.



Posting a picture of the rising star in a crouching position during her performance, rocking a Chrome Hearts sweatsuit, Drake tagged Coi and gave her her most beneficial co-sign to date. In a second post, he showed a different angle, overlooking the rapper as she commanded a crowd of hundreds in front of her. Do you think Coi might have been blessed with a spot on Drake's highly-anticipated upcoming album Certified Lover Boy? Only time will tell.

Drake was also spotted with JID on the same night, giving him a major co-sign as well and continuing his string of giving well-deserved props when they're due.



