Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith have been all over the news this week following Will's feature in GQ, where he spilled the beans about their open marriage. The legendary actor admitted during the profile that he once wanted to have a harem of twenty women following him around, including Halle Berry. We all know about Jada's previous "entanglement" with singer August Alsina, and we've been learning about the unconventional nature of Will and Jada's marriage in recent months, but apparently, Jada has been playing this game for a longer time than we thought.

During a recent interview, rapper Daz Dillinger, who worked closely with Jada's ex Tupac, claimed that in 1993, Jada was having an "entanglement" with Chris Kelly from Kriss Kross. At the time, Chris would have been fifteen years old and Jada would have been twenty-two.



Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images -- Jada Pinkett attends the "Menace II Society" Beverly Hills Premiere on May 25, 1993

"You think Jada Pinkett was entangling? She was entangling with Chris Kelly from motherfuckin' Kriss Kross," exclaimed Daz. "Kriss Kross was in the room and [Chris] was like, 'Jada Pinkett is at the door but don't leave! Take this weed, chill.' We were like, 'Damn, he gave us an ounce of weed! We gon' kick it right here.' Then he came back in and said, 'Yeah, that was Jada Pinkett.' I'm like, damn, that's Jada Pinkett at a young age. 1993, around that way. She was entanglin' then! Shout out to Jada."

Daz Dillinger likely didn't mean to start anything, but fans have started to calculate Jada and Chris' ages at the time, realizing that Chris Kelly was only about fifteen when this allegedly happened. Jada was twenty-two in 1993, meaning that they were "entangling" while the Kriss Kross member was still underage.



Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images -- Jada Pinkett attends Henry Winkler's annual brunch to celebrate the 11th Annual Celebrity Day at MacLaren Children's Center on March 6, 1993

Chris Kelly passed away from a drug overdose in 2013. He was thirty-four.

Check out Daz's interview moment below, and let us know what you think.

