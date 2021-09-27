Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's depiction of a picture-perfect marriage was practically shattered in 2019 when the infamous "entanglement" incident between Jada and August Alsina came to light. In one of his most revealing interviews to date, Will Smith spoke to journalist Wesley Lowery for GQ where he talked about everything from his 50th birthday to his evolution as a human, the BLM movement, and of course, his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith.



During the interview, Smith details their journey to unconditional love after being miserable with one another. Smith explained how at one point, he spent three years planning a birthday party for Jada's 40th, only for her to describe it as, "the most disgusting display of ego I have ever seen in my life." Needless to say, they've had their ups and downs but they've found happiness with each other and it seems partly due to not being monogamous.

"Jada never believed in conventional marriage.… There were significant endless discussions about, what is relational perfection? What is the perfect way to interact as a couple? And for the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection,” Smith said. “We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way. And marriage for us can’t be a prison... But the experiences that the freedoms that we’ve given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love.”

