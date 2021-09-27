Will Smith is opening up like never before, speaking about some of the most sensitive topics regarding his personal life and career for a new feature with GQ. During the spread, the iconic actor touches on his unconventional marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith, while also briefly discussing her "entanglement" with August Alsina, and his own thoughts of cheating.

Speaking about his first-ever appointment with an intimacy coach, Smith revealed that, if he could have anything in the world, it would be a harem of over twenty girlfriends.



Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

"I don’t know where I saw it or some shit as a teenager, but the idea of traveling with 20 women that I loved and took care of and all of that, it seemed like a really great idea," he said, explaining that he had crushes on Misty Copeland, Halle Berry, and other women. "And then, after we played it out a little bit, I was like, ‘That would be horrific. That would be horrific.’ I was like, ‘Can you imagine how miserable?' What [the intimacy coach] was doing was essentially cleaning out my mind, letting it know it was okay to be me and be who I was. It was okay to think Halle is fine. It doesn’t make me a bad person that I’m married and I think Halle is beautiful. Whereas in my mind, in my Christian upbringing, even my thoughts were sins. That was really the process that Michaela worked me through to let me realize that my thoughts were not sins and even acting on an impure thought didn’t make me a piece of shit."

Will went on to speak briefly about his wife's "entanglement" with singer August Alsina, explaining that they have never had a conventional marriage.



Jesse Grant/Getty Images

"Jada never believed in conventional marriage.… Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship. So she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up," he said. "There were significant endless discussions about, what is relational perfection? What is the perfect way to interact as a couple? And for the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection. We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way. And marriage for us can’t be a prison. And I don’t suggest our road for anybody. I don’t suggest this road for anybody. But the experiences that the freedoms that we’ve given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love."

What do you think of Will's honesty? He's really got a different kind of love with Jada.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

