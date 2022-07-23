Daz Dillinger & Capone Join Forces For "Guidelinez"

We've known that a collaborative project between Capone and Daz Dillinger has been in the works for almost two years now. Fans have routinely had to exercise patience as the joint album got pushed back again and again.

Finally, Guidelinez has arrived, and it doesn't disappoint. The hard-hitting mixtape features appearances from Conway the Machine, Styles P, Curren$y, Havoc, and many more. Capone and Daz Dillinger certainly have a lot of chemistry, and it's clear they're having fun mashing up their respective coasts' styles.

As Capone noted in an interview in 2020, he and Dillinger have a long friendship. “I met Daz maybe 10 years before he even thought about making music,” Capone said. “Me, N.O.R.E and Kurupt had a relationship but I never had a relationship with Daz. Then when I linked up Daz in Vegas it was like he’s just like me.” N.O.R.E and Kurupt also appear on the album, trading bars on "Guidelines."

Check out the album below, and let us know what you think of it in the comments.

Tracklist

1. LA LA x NY NY

2. STFU

3. Guidelines (feat. N.O.R.E and Kurupt)

4. Startender

5. Coast to Coast LUV (feat. Dusty G. Fuller)

6. Guidelinez (Interlude)

7. Monstaz (feat. M.O.P And Smif-N-Wessun)

8. We Ready (feat. Havoc)

9. Extendo (feat. Conway the Machine)

10. Concrete Jungle

11. Do That Shit (feat. Mistah F.A.B.)

12. The Luv Changes (feat. Cheri Pye)

13. Right Away (feat. Nine OD)

14. Pigeons to the Palm Trees

15. Kurupt (Interlude)

16. We Up (feat. Styles P, Curren$y, Nino Black)

17. Nobody (feat. Choc Mic)

18. Guidelinez (Outro)

