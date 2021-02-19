Day Sulan & YG Drop Latin Trap Banger "Bailar"

It's a 4Hunnid party on Day Sulan and YG's latest collaboration "Bailar," a snazzy Latin trap banger that, as it's title suggests, will immediately make you want to dance. Although Day Sulan carries the track by handling its hook and knocking out two sizzling verses, "Bailar" finds both Sulan and YG spitting verses that rapidly flicker between Spanish and English, showing off their penchant for spitting bilingual bars.

The infectious new single follows Sulan and YG's previous team-ups on "Equinox" last summer and "Hit Em Up" last month, giving listeners an even better idea of the chemistry between YG and 4Hunnid's leading lady.

For those unfamiliar with Day Sulan, the Compton artist was first signed to YG's 4Hunnid label after she met the "Big Bank" artist at the Crazy Girls strip club in Los Angeles back in 2019. Since then, Sulan has brought some much-needed femenine energy to 4Hunnid by dropping songs like "Mascara" and the Rubi Rose-assisted "Big."

Her debut album is set to arrive soon following the new partnership between 4Hunnid and Epic Records, so be on the lookout for more music from Day Sulan.

Quotable Lyrics

I said hasta luego mami fuego

Pipe me down, he bilingual, daddy leggo

Yo quiero a niggaâ thatâ ain't afraid to letâ me have it

I'm more like papiâ let me hit tho