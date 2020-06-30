Day Sulan Grabs Rubi Rose For "BIG" Single

Officially part of the 4HUNNID family, Day Sulan rose from the streets of Compton to communicate her struggle to the world. She has been working closely with YG to get her music out and her new single "BIG," which features Rubi Rose, is officially available now.

After being discovered at a strip club, Day Sulan became poised to tell her story as one of the most exciting young female rappers making noise in Los Angeles. Her boastful new anthem includes another rising star, Rubi Rose, and they both bring that carefree, summer-ready energy.

Get used to Day Sulan. She's got all the right tools at her disposal.

What do you think of the brand new anthem from the Compton rapper and Rubi Rose?

Quotable Lyrics:

All the tweet-tweet shit for the bird bitches

I'm a lil' bitty bitch with a big hit

Big ass, big mad, you big pressed (Uh)

Big lack, you ran, boohoo, bitch

Bad