YG Links With 4Hunnid Artists Day Sulan & D3szn For "Hit Em Up"

In August, YG and his 4Hunnid artist Day Sulan united on their single Equinox, and now they've returned with another collaboration. The Los Angeles rapper has been carefully crafting out the career of his rising artist, making sure that he proves that Compton's First Lady of 4Hunnid reputation is well deserved.

YG, Day Sulan, and newest 4Hunnid artist D3szn joined forces for their single "Hit Em Up," and each artist blazes through their hard bars as they set the tone for the upcoming year. We expect to hear much more from YG and his 4Hunnid crew, so we'll make sure to keep you posted on what's to come. "I knew I was going to blow eventually. I’m not there yet, but I always had that confidence," Sulan told Revolt last August. "I knew it’s going to be some time but the way social media works nowadays, things happen a lot quicker."

Steam "Hit Em Up" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Slide, slide, they do the toosie

Put 'em down, difference in the score up (Up)

It's a number game, b*tch, and we four up (Up)

He a cameraman, he shoot close-up

Pop-pop-pop to thÐµ Range Rover (Pop-pop)

They likÐµ, "Boy, you gotta chill" (Chill)

I'm like, "Chill, ice out the grill" (Bitch)

[via]