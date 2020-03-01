Earlier this week, YG’s 4Hunnid label announced a joint venture with Epic Records. The deal will see Epic exclusively handling the release, distribution, and marketing of new music from 4Hunnid, with the first release set to be something new from YG's "Her Story" collaborator Day Sulan.

"Me and my team have been doing innovative, legendary stuff for years—helping keep the West Coast alive," YG said in a statement to Variety. "Now, Epic comes through at the best possible time with a platform for our expansion. I'm proud of this opportunity and will make the most of it."

Epic CEO Sylvia Rhone said the team at the label was "delighted" by the deal, touting YG's brand as a "forward-thinking" voice that "perfectly represents the new face of hip-hop music.”

Leon Bennett/ Getty Images

According to the announcement, 4Hunnid “encapsulates YG’s versatility and impact, touting impeccable branding, inimitable style, and ambitious vision for both the label and its affiliated clothing line.”

Speaking with Complex a couple years ago, YG opened up about his bad business deals and the early lessons he learned in the industry. "I came into this game in a fucked deal, and I didn't get the money I was supposed to get," he said at the time. "The kids that are coming up now know a lot more than I did on this business shit, and the times are different. You just need to make sure you don't get taken advantage of."

[Via]