YG Protégé Day Sulan Drops Debut Single "Mascara"

Day Sulan gets cocky on "Mascara," her debut single and first release under her partnership with YG's 4HUNNID and Epic Records, after recently signing to the joint venture. As YG's first signee to the recently launched collaboration between the labels, Day is breaking out in a big way. The former stripper-turned-rapper delivered the intimidating "Mascara," on Friday, complete with ferocious visuals to match.

Speaking to Rap-Up about the message behind "Mascara," she noted the gap in certain types of anthems for the female population. “I feel like women needed that ‘Knuck If You Buck’ type song, ’cause we didn’t have one of those," she explained. "So I made that off of b*tches not liking us for no reason." She certainly delivers on this sentiment, spitting, "You don’t like me, b*tch, I don’t like you,” over and over with a tough-girl fervor. In the visuals for "Mascara," Day reps her hometown of Compton, tearing up the streets of the Westside on a four-wheeler and rocking a sweatshirt bearing the name of the city she calls home. Check out "Mascara" and keep an eye out for more of YG protégés.

Quotable Lyrics

I just got a bag of Fashion Nova

I just made an uber my chauffeur

My b*tch gon’ ride ’til it’s game over

My b*tch lucky, four leaf clover