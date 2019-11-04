It's been a long time comin' but we're finally nearing the release of Dave East's official debut album. It's been three years since he signed to Def Jam and this Friday, his official debut album, Survival will be available on streaming services. Just days before its release, the rapper has shared the official tracklist to the project.



Dave East hit the 'Gram to reveal just who we could expect on his forthcoming project. We already know that Nas, Gunna, Jacquees and Max B will appear on the project from the previously released singles. The tracklist consists of 19-songs and one bonus track. Among the other guest appearances are Rick Ross, Lil Baby, J Black, Teyana Taylor, The Madd Rapper, and Ty Dolla $ign. Additionally, E-40, Mozzy, and Ashley Leone are also on the project.

"I was listening to Snoop Dogg’s first album, Doggystyle. I was listening to Cam’ron’s first album, Confessions of Fire. I listened to 50 Cent’s first album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’. I was listening to everybody shit," he told Revolt about the inspiration behind his forthcoming project. "I knocked everybody’s first album. I studied what energy these had when they came out the gate to the world. I said, ‘Alright, let me paint this picture, give these niggas my life, make sure the skits are right.’"

