In October of 2018, Dave East connected with Styles P -- who happens to be East's favorite rapper -- to craft Beloved, a thirteen track effort with guest appearances from Jadakiss, Sheek Louch, and more. With the album's title deriving from their shared name of David, the pair pledged to break down "how the two Davids battle through the Goliaths of violence, street politics, drugs, and money." The end result was an impressive dose of grimy New York hip-hop, one that pleased longtime fans of both lyricists.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Since its release, East and Styles have been prolific in their respective solo careers, though many have since wondered whether a sequel to Beloved was in the cards. Evidently, the time is indeed approaching. Dave East recently took to Instagram to provide a brief but intriguing update on the situation, confirming that he had returned to the booth to begin working on the sequel. Unfortunately, that's all he opted to share at this moment, though given the rate at which both he and Pinero put in work, expect to hear some new music before long.

In the meantime, be sure to catch up on both Dave East and Styles' respective outputs; the former is only a few months removed from Karma 3, having caught up with HNHH following its release. SP has also been making the most out of his quarantine period, having played a pivotal role on The LOX's new album Living Off Xperience; for more from Pinero and his groupmates, be sure to check out our exclusive interview with the legendary hip-hop trifecta right here.

Check out the flick of Dave East in the booth below, and sound off in the comments if you're ready for Beloved 2.