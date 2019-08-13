Dave East & Kiing Shooter Remix Pop Smoke's "Welcome To The Party"

Pop Smoke's "Welcome To The Party" has been an inescapable summer record that's been getting major co-signs from across the board. Word on road is there's a remix with Nicki Minaj on the way but it's unclear when we could expect it to see the light of day. But there's still another New York rapper who has a remix in the bag. Dave East recently teamed up with Queensbridge rapper Kiing Shooter for a remix of "Welcome To The Party." The two rappers take on the aggressive 808melo production as they flip the party into a robbery. Dave East kicks things off with a shout out to Pop Smoke relayed from Rick Ross. Kiing Shooter comes in on the second half. His deep, laid back flow floats over the beat as he reps Queensbridge to the fullest.

Dave East has been readying the release of his forthcoming project, Survival, his official debut album. The rapper hasn't revealed a whole lot of information on the project yet. He recently released Survival Pacc including the Max B-assisted, "Wanna Be A G" and "Everyday" ft. Gunna.

Quotable Lyrics

Any problems, n***as on your body

How you trying to be Tekashi?

Talkin' 'bout how you shot just him

Kairi gotta eat so I keep the piece

Lately, been feelin' like Gotti

