Dave East & G Herbo Keep It Real On "Go Off"

Dave East and Harry Fraud -- a logical pairing if ever there was one -- have officially teamed up to deliver the new album Hoffa. Designed for those who can appreciate the art of mafioso hip-hop in its purest form, Hoffa features a spirited performance from East across the boards, who takes to Fraud's versatile array of production with a veteran's calculated approach.

While there are plenty of gems to unearth on Hoffa, there's something immediately appealing about the G Herbo-assisted "Go Off." Featuring a beautiful blend of acoustic guitar and an ominous vocal sample, Fraud's production is at once modern and nostalgic. Despite their differentiating styles, East and Herbo's chemistry is certainly solid, with the latter's slightly off-beat delivery somehow hitting with precision. "Now when I get it I stash it," raps East. "I go to Texas they treat a n***a like a Maverick."

Check out "Go Off" now, and be sure to go support Dave East and Harry Fraud's new album Hoffa.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Addicted to lean, I'm gon pour up

Run up on me it's gon go up

Dirty ni**as we had no bucks

Now we travel the world fuck the globe up