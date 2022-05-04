The man who attacked Dave Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl amphitheater while he was performing for Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival has been arrested. 23-year-old Isaiah Lee is being charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon for the incident.

The Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed to Page Six that Lee is being held on $30,000 bail. While attacking Chappelle, he was allegedly carrying a replica handgun that had an ejectable blade inside.

Photos taken from Lee's arrest show him badly injured after being tackled by security.



Sean Rayford / Getty Images

Cell phone footage from the incident quickly began circulating online afterward, which showed Lee charging the stage and attempting to tackle Chappelle. It's unclear what provoked Lee into targeting the comedian.

After returning to the stage, Chappelle joked that "Whenever you’re in trouble, Jamie Foxx will show up in a sheriff’s hat," adding "I’ve been doing this for 35 years. I just stomped a n***a backstage. I’ve always wanted to do that.”

Chris Rock, who was also performing at the festival, joked “Was that Will Smith?”

The joke was a reference to Smith infamously slapping Rock on stage at the 2022 Oscars ceremony back in March. While not getting too into the incident, Rock has cracked several jokes about the slap during recent stand-up sets for his ongoing "Ego Death" tour.

Check out a clip from the incident below, and photos from the attacker's arrest here.

