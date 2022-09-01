They have quickly become one of the most volatile Hip Hop couples but Blueface and Chrisean Rock are solid. The pair have been going strong for years, but like clockwork, the couple has emerged in videos physically assaulting one another in heated, public altercations. Chrisean has been arrested multiple times since sparking her relationship with the rapper, including one for allegedly stealing his vehicle and attempting to drive across the county.

In a recent interview with TMZ, the pair promised that they would no longer engage in such violent behavior, at least not publicly, and it seems that DaniLeigh and GloRilla have a bit of advice for the hot-headed couple while chatting with Hollywood Unlocked on the MTV VMAs red carpet.

DaniLeigh knows all about the world weighing in on a famous couple's relationship, as her rise and fall with DaBaby played out on a global stage. "You see things on the internet and then there’s real life so you never know what’s going on," she said. "So, I just hope they stay safe and loved, and happy.”

Meanwhile, GloRilla had a few words of her own, adding that social media users and fans "be doing too much."

“Just keep your business off the internet because everybody [is] doing the same thing they’re doing or [worse] but they just making them look bad because everybody [is] in their business," said the rapper. "There’s people worse than them... “Just leave them folks alone."

Check out a few explosive moments from Blueface and Chrisean Rock below.

[via]