Chrisean Rock’s older brother is calling on his sibling to break up with Blueface after the couple's latest fight, which resulted in a broken bathroom door and a patch of hair being ripped from Rock's head. The couple has been involved in fights that have made their way to social media at multiple points throughout the summer.

“Chrisean I love you so much and over here hurting bout you,” the older sibling wrote on his Instagram Story, as caught by The Shade Room. “I don’t say nothing, wasn’t going to until u introduced us in person cause the sh*t he be doin on the internet to you. C’mon Chrisean, I grew up in and out of prison. I [wouldn’t mind] throwing all my freedom away forever for you.”



Arnold Turner / Getty Images

He continued: “You my baby sister, u our baby sister, our father raised us to protect our sisters at all cost, u da youngest one. I know you love Blue, I jus wanna ask him do he love you? I can’t play bout u no more Chrisean, I’ll see y’all soon. U not no clown, u my princess, u our princess, and I’m proud of you too Sean.”

Blueface's mother, Karlissa, appeared to respond to the post with her own statement on Instagram, urging the brother not to “throw his freedom away," and instead encouraged the two to step into a boxing ring to work it out.

The conflict between Blueface and Rock reached a boiling point, earlier this month, when a street fight between the two was recorded by a witness in Hollywood, California.

Check out Rock's brother's statement on Instagram below, as well as Blueface's mother's response.









