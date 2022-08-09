Blueface and his mother got into an explosive argument online in the wee hours of Tuesday morning. The rapper's mom, Karlissa Safford, claimed the rapper was pimping Chrisean Rock, which he later denied.



"None my mom say is true,” he wrote. “I don’t even know that lady anymore I lost her to the internet. she just want to be known to get her hair done for free. she ain’t even aloud to see her grandkids cuz she lost herself to instagram an nobody want to be ina mix with her.”

Rock has now chimed in on the matter, just days after Blueface gifted Jaidyn Alexis a new chain. Chrisean called out Safford, claiming that she doesn't care about her son. She reiterated Blueface's claim that his mom is merely trying to find a come-up off of social media rather than actually trying to help her son.





"Everybody folded on a real one. He's hard to heal cuz of you... you supposed to be da mova but instead u turned into a stranger y'all pride got in y'all way you didn't know how stay genuine if I wasn't solid I would have been gone he started off with ppl that showed him fake love he's not dum," she wrote. "You feeding off his pain for clout. He don't even show how bad his drama hurts him he really wakes up n provide like a man for the ppl in his life he loves." She captioned the post, "U Just Should Pull Up n we can handle this again fr."

Later on, Chrisean Rock also spoke on Blueface welcoming a new child with Jaidyn Alexis, as well as the gift he gave her. "This shit funny, givin' a bitch a chain," she said. "If I take my self out of this situation, I don't need none of y'all, none of this drama." Check out her responses below.



