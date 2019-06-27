Get ready because we're about to receive a brand new body of work from Canadian sensation Daniel Caesar. The R&B star began to blow up a few years ago and he's absolutely hit his stride recently, winning a Grammy Award for "Best Part" and impressing everybody with his smooth vocals on the regular. He's been involved in some controversy this year, calling out Joe Budden and a number of other folks while defending YesJulz, who is constantly being attacked online and referred to as a "culture vulture." Caesar is moving away from all that drama and he's ready to blow our minds again, introducing us to a brand new project tonight called CASE STUDY 01.

Teasing something new for the majority of this week, Daniel Caesar has finally opened up about what he's preparing to welcome into the world. His new baby is called CASE STUDY 01 and it will feature a number of talented vocalists and musicians like Pharrell, John Mayer, Brandy, and others. It will hit streaming services tonight with a total of ten songs being added to the tracklist. According to HHNM, "Love Again" is expected to become the lead single from the project but we'll see about that once the full work is out tonight.

Look out for some new Daniel Caesar tonight and let us know if you're excited.

Tracklist:

1. ENTROPY

2. CYANIDE

3. LOVE AGAIN (feat. Brandy)

4. FRONTAL LOBE MUZIK (feat. Pharrell Williams)

5. OPEN UP

6. RESTORE THE FEELING (feat. Sean Leon & Jacob Collier)

7. SUPERPOSITION (feat. John Mayer)

8. TOO DEEP TO TURN BACK

9. COMPLEXITIES

10. ARE YOU OK?