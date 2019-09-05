UFC legend BJ Penn has been getting into quite a bit of trouble as of late thanks to a recent string of street fights that have been caught on camera. In one instance, Penn fought a strip club bouncer and in the other, he was knocked out by an acquaintance before exacting some revenge in the form of a takedown. It's been a tumultuous last couple of months for Penn and UFC president Dana White has had enough. During a recent interview, he explained how Penn is done fighting in the UFC and that he won't ever be granted another match.

"He won't fight again, that's it," White said, via ESPN. "That's a wrap. It's not even that this was the last straw. I didn't love him continuing to fight anyway, but with the relationship that he and I have -- he gets me on the phone, begging me for another fight. It's hard to turn him down. After what I saw in that video, BJ needs to, you know, he needs to focus on his personal life before he thinks about fighting."

Since 2011, Penn has lost seven fights in a row and his fighting career is most likely over thanks to this decision from the UFC. Just yesterday, an interview surfaced where Penn explained what went down recently, although it doesn't seem like his explanations were enough to sway the opinion of White.

Penn will finish his career with a record of 16-14-2.