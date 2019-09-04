Penn says this could affect his pending custody case.
BJ Penn has been getting into a ton of trouble recently and it all started back in June when he was caught on camera beating up a strip club bouncer in Hawaii. Just a couple of weeks ago, Penn was in some trouble again as videos emerged of him being beaten up by a man on the street. In a second video, Penn gets his revenge and ends up on top of the man as he lays down some haymakers to let the guy know what's up. These recent videos are fairly bizarre especially when you consider how Penn has a fight coming up and that he has a reputation to uphold.
In an interview with TSN, Penn broke his silence on these videos and offered an explanation for it all. In the most recent incident, Penn says the man in question was an acquaintance and got violent for no reason. Penn says he tried hugging the man and instead of reciprocating, the man threw punches which is what led to the larger altercation. Penn also went on to talk about the strip club fiasco and how it's affecting his personal life.
"There was another video on TMZ of me holding somebody on the ground ... I’m in the middle of a custody case right now and from that last one I already got a lot of flak from the custody evaluator, from their lawyer of course, from my lawyer," Penn explained. "The last thing I want to do is get into any type of trouble, my custody case, me seeing my kids depends on all this stuff and it’s just really strange how things just happen and you never see this kind of stuff, but here I am in a custody case and this happened twice."
Penn is clearly on the defensive about these videos so it will be interesting to see how it all plays out for him moving forward.